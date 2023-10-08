GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Retail Federation says Halloween is getting more expensive.

Officials say 73% of people plan to celebrate the holiday, returning participation levels to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Research shows Americans spent nearly $10B on Halloween in 20-21. In 2022, the number increased to $10.6B.

2023′s outlook shows Americans will spend $4.1B on costumes, $3.9B on decorations and $3.6B on candy.

