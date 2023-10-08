Man arrested after attempting to rob Upstate shoe store, deputies say

John Christian Knox
John Christian Knox(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after attempting to rob a shoe store on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Shoe Department located at 4010 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs at around 5:50 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the store, waited until all the customers had left, and then approached the register demanding money.

The man never presented a weapon, but alluded that he had one, deputies said.

While interacting with the suspect, the cashier clerk was able to call 911 on their cellphone, below the counter. Once the man realized the person called 911, he fled the store.

However, they were able to look at security footage from various businesses to identity the suspect.

Later that day, deputies were called to another disturbance, and the same man from the previous location was located.

The man, John Christian Knox, was arrested and interviewed by investigators. He later confessed to the attempted armed robbery.

Knox is charged with strong arm robbery and remains at the detention center.

