No. 4 Furman tops The Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Furman, ranked fourth in FCS, raced out to a 28-0 third quarter lead en route to claiming a 28-14 victory over Southern Conference rival The Citadel before a crowd of 12,157 on Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium.

In notching its third consecutive win and third straight triumph in the 103-game series, the most contested in Southern Conference history, the Paladins improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Citadel dipped to 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in the SoCon.

Tyler Huff 14yd touchdown pass to Luke Shiflett! pic.twitter.com/D3cEJyUFmw — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) October 7, 2023

Senior Tyler Huff quarterback went 19-of-24 through the air for 146 yards and two touchdowns while adding 94 yards on the ground to pace the Paladin offense. He connected on a 14-yard touchdown toss to Luke Shiflett to open the scoring in the first half before capping the Paladins’ offensive output with a six-yard pass to Nick Cannon with 4:48 left in the third quarter for a 28-0 advantage.

Furman’s defense held the Bulldogs to just 278 yards of offense, including only 39 on the ground, and forced three turnovers. The Paladins managed to stop the Bulldogs on three of their five trips into the red zone.

Dominic Roberto ran 18 times for 77 yards and scored on a 5-yard third quarter run to give the Paladins a 21-0 lead.

The Paladins, who extended their home winning streak to seven games, travel to Birmingham, Ala., next Saturday, October 14, for a 1 p.m. ET SoCon tilt versus the Samford Bulldogs.

