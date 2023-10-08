Officials searching for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management said crews are working to find a missing kayaker after an incident Saturday night.

According to officials, two kayaks overturned on Lake Jocassee at around 6:30 p.m.

One of the kayakers was taken to the hospital on Saturday night, and she is doing well, officials said.

The other kayaker is still missing.

