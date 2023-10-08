Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against Lions

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost potential tonight as temperatures take a dive
Earthquake
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

Latest News

Furman football kicks off fall camp
No. 4 Furman tops The Citadel
Dabo on record wins
Dabo on record wins
Wofford drops game to Samford
Dabo on record wins
Clemson defeats Wake Forest, Swinney ties Howard’s win record