Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)(Hatem Moussa | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Confusion set in early Saturday morning as a surprise barrage of rockets struck Israel.

WVLT News’ Alan Williams, who is in Israel on a mission trip, was having his early morning coffee when he said he heard explosions nearby.

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams explained. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

Williams also reported that a rocket had struck about two miles from where he was having coffee. “When we got here at the gates of Jerusalem, at the gates of the inner city, so to speak, the old city, we looked up and there was a rocket trail and Israelis were trying to blow it out of the sky.”

Previous Coverage: Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

The attack comes on a Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah, which is normally a day of celebration when Jewish people complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

Now, Israel is at war with Hamas as air strikes and militants flood into the area attacking both civilians and soldiers. Israeli media said according to rescue service officials, at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 were wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Earthquake
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

Latest News

Halloween is getting more expensive
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against Lions
Oconee County Emergency Management said crews are working to find a missing kayaker after an...
Officials searching for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee
Grand opening of Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard opens first Athletes Foot in Greenville
Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and music producer Kenneth Leonard opened the...
Opening of Athletes Foot