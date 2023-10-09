Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham, NC

DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that an Amber Alert has been issued for Paisley Grayson, a missing 4-year-old from Durham.

Officials described Grayson as 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with orange hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white jeans shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

According to officials, they believe Paisley Grayson is with Mitchell Grayson, a 37-year-old white male who is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials added that he also has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and arms.

Officials stated that they were last seen near 804 Angier Avenue in Durham. They said they left the area in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van with license plate number HFS7433. Officials believe they could be heading toward Moravian Falls in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4434 or call 911 or* HP.

