Asheville PD: 62 repeat offenders apprehended in special ops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said dozens of repeat offenders were cited or arrested during special operations to address complaints in the community.
According to police, the operations targeted “quality-of-life issues” in downtown Asheville, West Asheville and around Tunnel Road after outcries from community organizations.
In total, 29 people were issued citations and 33 were arrested on criminal charges.
Below is a list of the apprehended offenders, according to police:
Trokon Guar
-Disorderly Conduct
-2nd Degree Trespass
$1000 Secured Bond
Ricky Brown
-Intoxicated and Disruptive (Citation)
Jorim Edwin Mike
-Warrant Service x5: 2nd Degree Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Communicating Threats, Indecent Exposure, Urinate in Public (Arrest)
$4,000 Secured Bond
William Thomas
-Panhandle (Citation)
Christopher Barden
-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)
Eric Ritter
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Edward Walters
-Panhandling (Citation)
Chase Varricchio
-Drug Paraphernalia (Citation)
John Paul Garcia
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Thomas Anthony Allen
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Gregory Silver
-Warrant Service x3
-Pretrial Release Violation: 1st Degree Arson (Arrest)
-Felony Breaking and Entering
-1st Degree Trespass
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
$150,000 Secured Bond
John Thomas Begley
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
James Edward Benson Sr.
-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)
Anthony Benedetto Mongiovi
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Wesley Bryson Goforth
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Brandon Mashburn
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Scott Blanc
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
-Probation Violation Warrant (Arrest)
$10,000 Secured Bond
Wendell Lee Banks
-Warrant Service (Arrest)
-Probation Violation
$5,000 Secured Bond
Delilah Kurtz
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Trace Kirkland
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
Jonathan Suttles
-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)
Erin Fein
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Elliot Schuck
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Brandy Wardrup
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Jose Luis Izaguirre-Ulloa
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Peter McGinnis
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Samuel Goins
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Robert Young
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Garland Kuykendall
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Jeffrey Keith White
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Izik Elya Varner
-Warrant Service x2
-Injury to Real Property
-2nd Degree Trespass
-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)
$300.00 Secured Bond
Steven Ray Rathbone
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
Trace Donovan Kirkland
-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)
-Possession of Sch II Controlled Substance (Charge Pending)
Craig Tyson Rembert
-Impede Flow of Traffic (Citation)
Damien Belmonte
-2nd Degree Trespass
-Felony Possession of Schedule II CS
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000 Secured bond
Shenna Johnson
-Warrant Service x2 (Arrest)
-Felony Poss of Schedule II Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Written Promise
Casey James Crozier
-2nd Degree Trespass
No Bond
Jwantana Lynn Huddleston
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Clarence Lee Moore
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Simon Alexander Davis
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Robert Adam Young
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Tracey Preston Fowler
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Jaseynth Evangeline Colton
-2nd Degree Trespass
Written Promise
Zachary Erich Russow
-2nd Degree Trespass
Written Promise
Karl Leif Carson
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Elizabeth Shirlene Pine
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Elias Grant Roach
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Jason Brent Garner
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Garland William Kuykendall, Jr.
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
*also cited on 10/5/2023 Op for 2nd Degree Trespass
Patricia Anne Beckford
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Matthew Lee Darrohn
-2nd Degree Trespass
Written Promise
Jason Andrew Self
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Reanna Lynn Gentry
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Terry Lee Miller
-Open Container Alcohol Viol
Written Promise
Charity Istalena Bugg
-PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance
-Resist, Obstruct, and Delay
-2nd Degree Trespass
$5,000 Secured Bond
Kellie June Dillon
Possession of Methamphetamine
2nd Degree Trespass
$1,000 Secured Bond
Kenly Dale Parnell
-Open Container Alcohol Viol
-2nd Degree Trespass
$500 Secured Bond
Joseph Thomas Hughes, Jr.
-Open Container Alcohol Viol
$500 Secured Bond
Charles Henry Routh
-Open Container Alcohol Viol
-2nd Degree Trespass
-Intoxicated and Disruptive
$500 Secured Bond
Savannah Dove Phillips
-Warrant Service X4
-Simple Assault
-Misd Larceny
-Felony Possession of Sch II CS
-Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$1,000 Secured Bond
Marlena Sultana Borges
-Warrant Service X7
-Larceny by Employee
-DWLR
-Expired Registration
-Hit & Run
-Unsafe Tires
-Expired Registration
-Failure to Reduce Speed
$12,000 Secured Bond
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.