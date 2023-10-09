Asheville PD: 62 repeat offenders apprehended in special ops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said dozens of repeat offenders were cited or arrested during special operations to address complaints in the community.

According to police, the operations targeted “quality-of-life issues” in downtown Asheville, West Asheville and around Tunnel Road after outcries from community organizations.

In total, 29 people were issued citations and 33 were arrested on criminal charges.

Below is a list of the apprehended offenders, according to police:

Trokon Guar

TROKON GUAR (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Disorderly Conduct

-2nd Degree Trespass

$1000 Secured Bond

Ricky Brown

-Intoxicated and Disruptive (Citation)

Jorim Edwin Mike

JORIM MIKE (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Warrant Service x5: 2nd Degree Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Communicating Threats, Indecent Exposure, Urinate in Public (Arrest)

$4,000 Secured Bond

William Thomas

-Panhandle (Citation)

Christopher Barden

-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)

Eric Ritter

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Edward Walters

-Panhandling (Citation)

Chase Varricchio

-Drug Paraphernalia (Citation)

John Paul Garcia

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Thomas Anthony Allen

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Gregory Silver

GREGORY SILVER (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Warrant Service x3

-Pretrial Release Violation: 1st Degree Arson (Arrest)

-Felony Breaking and Entering

-1st Degree Trespass

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

$150,000 Secured Bond

John Thomas Begley

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

James Edward Benson Sr.

-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)

Anthony Benedetto Mongiovi

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Wesley Bryson Goforth

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Brandon Mashburn

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Scott Blanc

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

-Probation Violation Warrant (Arrest)

$10,000 Secured Bond

Wendell Lee Banks

-Warrant Service (Arrest)

-Probation Violation

$5,000 Secured Bond

Delilah Kurtz

DELILAH KURTZ (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Trace Kirkland

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

Jonathan Suttles

-Soliciting from Highway (Citation)

Erin Fein

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Elliot Schuck

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Brandy Wardrup

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Jose Luis Izaguirre-Ulloa

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Peter McGinnis

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Samuel Goins

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Robert Young

ROBERT YOUNG (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Garland Kuykendall

GARLAND KUYKENDALL (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Jeffrey Keith White

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Izik Elya Varner

IZIK VARNER (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Warrant Service x2

-Injury to Real Property

-2nd Degree Trespass

-2nd Degree Trespass (Citation)

$300.00 Secured Bond

Steven Ray Rathbone

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

Trace Donovan Kirkland

-2nd Degree Trespassing (Citation)

-Possession of Sch II Controlled Substance (Charge Pending)

Craig Tyson Rembert

-Impede Flow of Traffic (Citation)

Damien Belmonte

DAMIEN BELMONTE (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

-Felony Possession of Schedule II CS

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$5,000 Secured bond

Shenna Johnson

-Warrant Service x2 (Arrest)

-Felony Poss of Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Written Promise

Casey James Crozier

-2nd Degree Trespass

No Bond

Jwantana Lynn Huddleston

JWANTANA HUDDLESTON (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Clarence Lee Moore

CLARENCE MOORE (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Simon Alexander Davis

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Robert Adam Young

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Tracey Preston Fowler

TRACEY FOWLER (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Jaseynth Evangeline Colton

-2nd Degree Trespass

Written Promise

Zachary Erich Russow

-2nd Degree Trespass

Written Promise

Karl Leif Carson

KARL CARSON (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Elizabeth Shirlene Pine

ELIZABETH PINE (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Elias Grant Roach

ELIAS ROACH (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Jason Brent Garner

JASON GARNER (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Garland William Kuykendall, Jr.

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

*also cited on 10/5/2023 Op for 2nd Degree Trespass

Patricia Anne Beckford

PATRICIA BECKFORD (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Matthew Lee Darrohn

-2nd Degree Trespass

Written Promise

Jason Andrew Self

JASON SELF (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Reanna Lynn Gentry

REANNA GENTRY (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Terry Lee Miller

-Open Container Alcohol Viol

Written Promise

Charity Istalena Bugg

CHARITY BUGG (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

-2nd Degree Trespass

$5,000 Secured Bond

Kellie June Dillon

KELLIE DILLON (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

Possession of Methamphetamine

2nd Degree Trespass

$1,000 Secured Bond

Kenly Dale Parnell

KENLY PARNELL (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Open Container Alcohol Viol

-2nd Degree Trespass

$500 Secured Bond

Joseph Thomas Hughes, Jr.

JOSEPH HUGHES (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Open Container Alcohol Viol

$500 Secured Bond

Charles Henry Routh

CHARLES ROUTH (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Open Container Alcohol Viol

-2nd Degree Trespass

-Intoxicated and Disruptive

$500 Secured Bond

Savannah Dove Phillips

SAVANNAH PHILLIPS (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Warrant Service X4

-Simple Assault

-Misd Larceny

-Felony Possession of Sch II CS

-Possess Drug Paraphernalia

$1,000 Secured Bond

Marlena Sultana Borges

MARLENA BORGES (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

-Warrant Service X7

-Larceny by Employee

-DWLR

-Expired Registration

-Hit & Run

-Unsafe Tires

-Expired Registration

-Failure to Reduce Speed

$12,000 Secured Bond

