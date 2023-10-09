Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a 2008 Chevy pick-up was travelling north on Chestnut Ridge Rd. while a 2020 Cadillac SUV was travelling east on US 76.

Officials say the Chevy pick-up failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign and struck the SUV in the side.

Troopers say the SUV driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital, but a child who was the right, rear passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say the driver of the pick-up was transported to the hospital and one passenger was uninjured.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.