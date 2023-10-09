Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.

(MGN ONLINE)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a 2008 Chevy pick-up was travelling north on Chestnut Ridge Rd. while a 2020 Cadillac SUV was travelling east on US 76.

Officials say the Chevy pick-up failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign and struck the SUV in the side.

Troopers say the SUV driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital, but a child who was the right, rear passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say the driver of the pick-up was transported to the hospital and one passenger was uninjured.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
John Christian Knox
Man arrested after attempting to rob Upstate shoe store, deputies say
Oconee County Emergency Management said crews are working to find a missing kayaker after an...
Officials searching for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee

Latest News

The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston...
Coast Guard medevacs injured man from survey vessel offshore Charleston
Captain Fred Hall returned home to western North Carolina 54 years after he died in a plane...
WNC man who died more than 50 years ago in Vietnam returns home
A Lexington County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman explains what to expect from an upcoming solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse explainer