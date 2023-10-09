Chilly start to Monday with a slow warmup ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seasonal temperatures return to the forecast along with a couple of chances for rain.

After a cold start to Monday, temperatures warm up nicely into the afternoon to highs in the low to mid 70s in the Upstate and the 60s in the mountains. Although this is still about 5° below normal. It’s mainly sunny in the Upstate, however there is a disturbance moving in during the afternoon which hugs to North Carolina-Tennessee boarder. This gives areas north of I-40 a chance at light, spotty showers in the afternoon and evening, plus spreads clouds across the majority of the mountains, making for a mostly cloudy end to the day.

Pleasant fall day (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures rebound for Tuesday, starting out in the 40s and 50s so more along the lines of seasonal norms. And highs are in the mid to upper 70s making for a pleasant day. We stay dry once again for Tuesday with just scattered clouds across the area.

3 day (3 day)

Wednesday is a bit of a question mark in terms of rain chances. A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico combines with a warm front gradually moving north toward the Gulf Coast. This pushes rain into the Southeast. For us, the question is how far north does the rain go. The models are split with one keeping the rain to our south in the Midlands and at the coast and just giving us a mostly cloudy day. While the other model pushes the rain into our area giving us scattered showers Wednesday evening and night. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, especially since the timing is while most of us are asleep, but keep an eye on this.

Rain possible Wednesday night (Fox Carolina)

Another chance for rain return both Friday and or Saturday as of right now. Timing is not for certain yet on when the rain will return, models are not in agreement and are changing daily as of right now. Chances for rain begin Friday, isolated potential, ramping up at some point and potentially continuing chances Saturday. At some point, showers could become a bit more widespread. Either way, when speaking about chances Friday or Saturday, nothing looks to be of washout description.

Another rain chance Friday and Saturday (Fox Carolina)

While there is increasing agreement rain will return at some point by the end of the week, it doesn’t look like totals will amount to much help for the current drought.

totals (totals)

Cooler air is expected to return behind the front, with temperatures once again dropping to below normal. Highs are expected to dip into the low 60s for the mountains Sunday and in the upper 60s-to-low 70s for the Upstate and NE Georgia.

temps (temps)

temp mtns (temp mtns)

