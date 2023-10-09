Christmas Eve killer hitchhiker case to be featured on A&E

Solicitor David Wagner reacts to the sentencing of John Villarreal in 2017 after the murder of Marie Fowler.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold-blooded Christmas Eve murder that shook the Upstate will be featured on a national crime program in October.

In 2014, two good Samaritans picked up John Villarreal, who was hitchhiking at a gas station in Anderson County.

“It was Christmas Eve and I felt sorry for him,” James Dobson, the surviving victim, later told FOX Carolina.

James Dobson before and after the shooting.
James Dobson before and after the shooting.(Provided/FOX Carolina)

Villarreal shot Dobson and his best friend Marie Fowler in the back of the head, threw them in a ditch, and stole the car.

Dobson survived but was paralyzed on one side of his body. Fowler lost her life.

Marie Fowler died after being shot in the head on Christmas Eve in 2014.
Marie Fowler died after being shot in the head on Christmas Eve in 2014.(Provided by family)

In 2017, Villarreal pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. In court, he called himself a “screwed-up son of a gun” and a “wicked, wretched sinner.” He was sentenced to life in prison.

Solicitor David Wagner said it was a crime unlike any seen in the county before.

“He was just very callous very brutal,” Wagner said at Villarreal’s sentencing. “The evilness of this crime was kind of what sets it apart.”

The interrogation of Villarreal will be featured on A&E’s new true-crime series Interrogation Raw. The show “explores the delicate twists and turns of some of the most fascinating interrogations ever done.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will offer “play-by-play commentary” on the case during the episode, which airs on Oct. 12

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.
3-year-old killed in Laurens County crash identified
Grand opening of Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard open first Athlete’s Foot in Greenville

Latest News

Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham, NC
Officials searching for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee
Body recovered during search for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee
Tim Scott talks about attacks on israel
Tim Scott talks about attacks on Israel
John Villarreal pleaded guilty to murder in court in 2017.
Solictor: 'Evilness' of Christmas Eve hitchhiker killer sets case apart