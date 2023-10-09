Deputies responding to elementary school in Henderson County

Oct. 9, 2023
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an “abundance of law enforcement units” are responding to Edneyville Elementary School.

Deputies said they were called for a suspicious vehicle.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has detained one person.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to people living in the Edneyville area and students and faculty at the school.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

