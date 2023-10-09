Deputies searching for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

Chandler Lane Hyatt
Chandler Lane Hyatt(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing teen last seen on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Chandler Hyatt was last seen at his home in the Weaverville area.

He was last seen wearing a white Nike hoodie and sweatpants with a black North Face backpack that might contain other clothing, including a black and red pair of shoes.

Hyatt is five-feet-six inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

