DSS: Newberry County man charged with food stamp fraud

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) said a Newberry County man was arrested in connection to fraudulently receiving food stamps.

According to DSS, in February, 35-year-old Marcus Stoudemire took a woman’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card number and used it to make several purchases at a Food Lion and Walmart.

Arrest warrants said Stoudemire received $223.28 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Stoudemire was charged with three counts of fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps valued $2,000 or less, three counts of financial transaction card theft and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Officials said Stoudemire was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, SC.

