Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday.

The USGS said the quake hit just after 9 a.m. and had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 kilometers.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was 0.6 miles east northeast of Elgin, South Carolina and 18.7 miles northeast of Columbia.

Another earthquake was reported in the same area on Friday, Oct. 6.

