Furman remains No. 4 in FCS poll

The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
By Beth Hoole
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) - Furman remains No. 4 in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll, announced this morning.

Furman (4-1, 2-0 SoCon) held onto the No. 4 slot following a 28-14 win over historic rival The Citadel on Saturday at Paladin Stadium.  The Paladins built a 28-0 third quarter lead on the Bulldogs en route to notching its third consecutive victory in the 103rd meeting in the Southern Conference’s most contested rivalry.

The triumph was also the eighth straight league triumph for Furman, which is now 11-1 in its last 12 SoCon games.

Reigning national champion South Dakota State remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, followed by Montana State and Idaho.  Sacramento State moved from seventh to fifth to round out the top five.

Furman is among three SoCon teams in this week’s poll, joined by Western Carolina (14th) and Chattanooga (20th).  Mercer also received votes, ranking 31st on a points-received basis.

The Paladins hit the road this Saturday to take on league foe Samford (3-3, 2-2 SoCon) in a 1:00 p.m. ET (Noon CT) contest at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

