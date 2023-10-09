Little brother of fallen Easley officer made honorary Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fallen Easley officer Matthey Hare’s little brother stopped by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Monday where Sheriff Hobart Lewis made him an honorary deputy.

Deputies said Easton Hare, visited the sheriff’s office to collect challenge coins and patches in his older brother’s memory. The sheriff’s office shared photos from his visit in a post on social media.

Last month, Clemson Athletics honored Easton Hare during their game against Charleston Southern.

Officer Matthew Hare was killed in the line of duty in August while trying to save a woman who was threatening to harm herself on railroad tracks in Easley.

