Man arrested after hit-and-run incident involving deputy vehicle

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after they hit a deputy in his patrol vehicle and fled the scene on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was traveling when he was hit by another vehicle at around 7:37 p.m.

Deputies said another deputy saw the crash and initiated a vehicle pursuit, once he determined the deputy hit was not injured.

The pursuit continued through the southeastern portion of Greenwood County and into the edge of Saluda County, until the suspect came to an unexpected stop and he was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, deputies noticed a large bag lying in the vehicle with what they believe to be marijuana.

The suspect was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center on failure to stop for a blue light and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charges.

