Man dies after being trapped under car while working on it, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was trapped under a car he was working on Friday.

According to the coroner, a man was traveling on I-85 South when he pulled off the interstate near Bryant Road to work on his car.

Officials said he jacked up the car to work on it, but the jack slipped and the car suffocated him.

The coroner identified the man as 62-year-old Gregory Scott Carpenter.

