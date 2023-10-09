Over $1 billion Powerball jackpot still up for grabs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone in the Upstate area still has the chance to see a lot of zeros and commas in their bank account, as the billion-dollar Powerball has yet to have a lucky winner after Saturday night’s drawing.

After no one hit the jackpot with the six winning numbers, 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19, the jackpot has climbed up to a whopping $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.

Monday night’s drawing will go down in history as the third-largest Powerball game and the fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Even though no one took home the full prize amount after Saturday’s drawing, 4.5 million people were still a few dollars richer. Out of those 4.5 million people, ten of those people became $1 million richer after they were able to match all five of the white balls to their tickets.

Two of the lucky tickets were sold in Maine and Iowa matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins include 85 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 27 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run. The jackpot is making history once again, as this is the first time that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If someone is holding the winning ticket after Monday night, they will have two options. The first one being an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or the second option of walking away with a lump sum payment estimated at $679.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

If you have $2 laying around your house or stuffed in a wallet, that’s all you need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST on FOX Caroina, the lottery station.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1.$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $1.55 Billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023

4. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

5. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

6. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

7. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

8. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

9. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

10. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

