Phillies lead Braves 1-0 ahead of NLDS game 2

The Braves will take on the Phillies for game 2 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Oct....
The Braves will take on the Phillies for game 2 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Associated Press) - Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season) Atlanta; Monday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 80 strikeouts): Braves -157, Phillies +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Atlanta has a 52-29 record in home games and a 104-58 record overall. The Braves lead MLB play with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 54 home runs while slugging .604. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games. Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.
3-year-old killed in Laurens County crash identified
Grand opening of Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard open first Athlete’s Foot in Greenville

Latest News

The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
Furman remains No. 4 in FCS poll
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against Lions
Furman football kicks off fall camp
No. 4 Furman tops The Citadel
Dabo on record wins
Dabo on record wins