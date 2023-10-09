Police investigating fast food restaurant homicide in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that took place at a fast food restaurant Monday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to the McDonald’s located at 1909 4 Seasons Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

Police said the victim, a woman who appears to not be from the area, caused a disturbance at the restaurant.

Officials stated that the person who shot the woman is in custody.

There is not threat to the community, however, citizens are asked to avoid this restaurant while detectives continue their investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

