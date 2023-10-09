R.A.P.I.D.O helping Hispanic-Latino community learn the signs of a stroke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When someone has a stroke every second counts. It can be the difference between life, death or severe disability. For Hispanic Heritage Month Bon Secours, the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are partnering together to educate the Hispanic-Latino population about signs of a stroke with the acronym R.A.P.I.D.O.

Bon Secours cardiologist Dr. John Hanson mastered Spanish in college after studying abroad. He has been practicing ever since and says a lot of patients in Greenville speak Spanish natively.

“When another provider knows Spanish, you can explain exactly what is going on with them and connect with them on a cultural level,” Dr. Hanson said. “Ultimately, this gives them a better health outcome.”

Right now he is trying to educate his patients about a stroke, which is a sudden blockage or closure of one of the arteries that supply blood to the brain. It can be deadly if not treated right away.

“Hispanic and latinos are at higher risk than other individuals in the U.S,” Dr. Hanson said. “This is largely due to many factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.”

It’s why health leaders are promoting the acronym R.A.P.I.D.O. It means fast in English and corresponds with recognizing stroke symptoms. The easy-to-remember acronym stands for:

R - Rostro caído (Face drooping)

Á - Alteración del equilibrio (Loss of Balance, or Lack of Coordination)

P - Pérdida de fuerza en el brazo (Arm weakness)

I - Impedimento visual repentino (Sudden vision difficulty)

D - Dificultad para hablar (Slurred or Strange Speech)

O - Obtén ayuda, llama al 911 (Get help, call 911)

“The longer you wait the higher the risk and damage to the brain,” Dr. Hanson said. “The worst outcomes include disability or death so it’s important to recognize a stroke and seek help.”

According to the American Stroke Association less than half of Hispanic people surveyed knew at least two warning signs of a stroke.

