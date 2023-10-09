R.A.P.I.D.O helping Hispanic-Latino community learn the signs of a stroke

Kari Beal has the story.
By Kari Beal
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When someone has a stroke every second counts. It can be the difference between life, death or severe disability. For Hispanic Heritage Month Bon Secours, the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are partnering together to educate the Hispanic-Latino population about signs of a stroke with the acronym R.A.P.I.D.O.

Bon Secours cardiologist Dr. John Hanson mastered Spanish in college after studying abroad. He has been practicing ever since and says a lot of patients in Greenville speak Spanish natively.

“When another provider knows Spanish, you can explain exactly what is going on with them and connect with them on a cultural level,” Dr. Hanson said. “Ultimately, this gives them a better health outcome.”

Right now he is trying to educate his patients about a stroke, which is a sudden blockage or closure of one of the arteries that supply blood to the brain. It can be deadly if not treated right away.

“Hispanic and latinos are at higher risk than other individuals in the U.S,” Dr. Hanson said. “This is largely due to many factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.”

It’s why health leaders are promoting the acronym R.A.P.I.D.O. It means fast in English and corresponds with recognizing stroke symptoms. The easy-to-remember acronym stands for:

R - Rostro caído (Face drooping)

Á - Alteración del equilibrio (Loss of Balance, or Lack of Coordination)

P - Pérdida de fuerza en el brazo (Arm weakness)

I - Impedimento visual repentino (Sudden vision difficulty)

D - Dificultad para hablar (Slurred or Strange Speech)

O - Obtén ayuda, llama al 911 (Get help, call 911)

“The longer you wait the higher the risk and damage to the brain,” Dr. Hanson said. “The worst outcomes include disability or death so it’s important to recognize a stroke and seek help.”

According to the American Stroke Association less than half of Hispanic people surveyed knew at least two warning signs of a stroke.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.
3-year-old killed in Laurens County crash identified
Grand opening of Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard open first Athlete’s Foot in Greenville

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Suspects barricades themself inside Black Mountain hotel following chase, officers responding
Little brother of fallen officer becomes honorary deputy WHNS
Little brother of fallen Easley officer made honorary Greenville Co. deputy
Mindful Monday with Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Mindful Monday with Tasha Cobbs Leonard
interactive school garden
Monarch School Garden