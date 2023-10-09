Rutherford Co. man convicted for mailing heroin, fentanyl that killed victim in Iowa

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that a Rutherford County, NC, man was recently sentenced for mailing heroin and fentanyl that killed a man in Dubuque County, IA.

Officials said 38-year-old James Earwood of Lake Lure was found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl, causing the death of another.

According to officials, evidence showed that on November 18, 2021, Earwood mailed a package of heroin and fentanyl to a man in Dubuque, IA. Officials stated that the victim then took the drugs and overdosed in the parking lot of a local business but survived.

On December 17, 2021, Earwood reportedly sent another package of heroin and fentanyl to the victim. The victim overdosed again after taking these drugs and passed away at a hotel.

Evidence revealed that Earwood was using social media platforms on the dark web to sell people fentanyl and heroin. Officials added that they tracked down at least one other package containing heroin and fentanyl that Earwood sent.

Earwood is currently being held by the United States Marshals until he can be sentenced.

