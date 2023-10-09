S.C. again ranks as top ten state for women murdered by men

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Of the 50 states, only 8 states have been ranked in the top ten for domestic violence, specifically women murdered by men, in more than half of the past 25 years. South Carolina has held a place in this ranking for the past 23 years out of the 25 years that the study “When Men Murder Women: A Review of 25 Years of Female Homicide Victimization in the United States” has been taking place.

Due to changes made by the FBI as to how data regarding this issue can be collected, the study came to a pause this year. But, this pause didn’t stop the findings from the VPC from being released, highlighting South Carolina’s history with intimate partner violence.

The study shows rates for domestic violence increased nationally among Black and American Indian/ Alaska Native females compared to other races during the 25-year data period.

There was 51 percent chance that a Black woman would become a victim of gun violence from a domestic partner in 2011, according to the study. Now, the study shows that percentage has gone up by 21 percent within the last nine years, meaning 71 percent of Black women fell victim to gun violence by a domestic partner in 2020.

The study states 92 percent of women who were murdered by men knew their killer. Out of that 92 percent, 53 percent of those women were killed by guns, the majority of which were handguns. Research indicates easy access to a gun means it is five times more likely for an abusive partner to kill a female victim, according to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA).

“The picture that has become clearer every year, for the past 25 years, is that for women in America, guns are not used to save lives, but rather to take them,” the VPC study said.

SCCADVASA released the following statement:

“The pattern this data shows of the high levels of violence against women in this state speak volumes, and more than any isolated year’s data. Above all, it underscores the incredible amount of work needed to end violence in our communities. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we reiterate that for our state to move towards a brighter and safer future, we cannot do it alone. Domestic violence impacts all of us and affects #SomebodyYouKnow whether it be a family member, friend, colleague, or even you. Each of us can help #SparktheChange to create a South Carolina free from domestic violence and sexual assault.”

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, click here to find resources available in South Carolina.

