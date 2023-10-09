Suspects barricades themself inside Black Mountain hotel following chase, officers responding

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department announced that officers are responding to a hotel after a suspect barricaded themself inside following a chase.

Officers said the suspect was leading officers on a chase when they stopped at the Apple Blossom Hotel and barricaded themself inside the building.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area as they try to resolve the situation. They added that no injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story as the situation develops.

