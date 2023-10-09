Three charged after Upstate gambling house bust

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three suspects were arrested after an Upstate gambling house bust.

Zina Phillips, 59, James Edward Bell, 74, and Leonard Steen Jr., 38, are charged with keeping a gaming house and unlawful possession or operation of a slot, video, vending machine or gambling device.

According to arrest warrants, investigators found nine Pot O’ Gold gaming machines at a property on Casey Creek Road in Chesnee.

The machines included multiple games of chance like Jacks or Better, Shamrock 7s, Deuces Wild, Super Gold Bingo, Wild Jokers, and Superball Keno.

The three suspects were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Bell is also charged with failure to surrender his driver’s license when required after conviction.

The case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

