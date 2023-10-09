Tim Scott to visit Greenville to campaign, discuss latest in Israel

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is expected to return to the Upstate to campaign in Greenville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is expected to return to the Upstate to campaign in Greenville.

Scott’s campaign will host a meet and greet on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

He will later attend a roundtable to meet with faith leaders and to discuss the latest on the Hamas’ attack on Israel at 2:30 p.m.

We’ll have live coverage of both events.

