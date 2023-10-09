Upstate school receives grant for interactive garden

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monarch Elementary School in Simpsonville received a grant to build a brand new interactive learning garden, an accomplishment that has been years in the making.

Principal Mark Loach says the garden was inspired by students who wanted to breathe life into their old garden space.

“We are one of 24 schools in the nation to receive that grant,” Loach said. “It’s a huge honor that we were chosen and it’s such a compliment to the things we are already doing here at Monarch. This started off as a project with our 5th grade who wanted to revitalize our garden space. It was covered in weeds and old dead plants.”

Monarch Elementary is the only school in South Carolina to receive a $20,000 grant from Sprouts Farmers Market.

The community, students, and teachers all rallied together to plant trees, flowers, shrubs, and veggies to bring the garden to life.

Teacher Brittany Willis says the garden allows students and teachers to learn beyond the walls of a classroom.

“Learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom it happens in a garden, in your backyard. It happens everywhere!”

Willis went on to say that students will be learning core educational standards as well as important life lesson like responsibility.

“Greenville County School is helping us learn about the importance of crop rotation and what different crops need to be in our garden. They will be able to see them from little sprouts they’ll see them grow all the way to the plate. We will be eating some of the foods we grow as well so, not farm to table but school to table.”

The garden is also teaching students the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling by being able to make compost for their plants all while having a beautiful new area to learn and grow.

MORE NEWS: WNC man who died more than 50 years ago in Vietnam returns home

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.