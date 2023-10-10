AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested a man for using a vulnerable adults funds for his own use.

According to Wilson, between Oct. 11, 2017 and April 13, 2022, 70-year-old David E. Kennedy of Laurens knowingly and willfully made unlawful and improper use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult. Kennedy was the victim’s power-of-attorney.

Officials said Kennedy used the victim’s funds for his own personal use while the victim was incapacitated at Prisma Heath Upstate in Greenville.

Wilson said Kennedy was arrested on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Oct. 9, 2023.

Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

