AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested a man for using a vulnerable adults funds for his own use.

According to Wilson, between Oct. 11, 2017 and April 13, 2022, 70-year-old David E. Kennedy of Laurens knowingly and willfully made unlawful and improper use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult. Kennedy was the victim’s power-of-attorney.

Officials said Kennedy used the victim’s funds for his own personal use while the victim was incapacitated at Prisma Heath Upstate in Greenville.

Wilson said Kennedy was arrested on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Oct. 9, 2023.

Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

MORE NEWS: Piedmont Interstate Fair returns to Spartanburg

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Left to right: Zina Phillps, Leonard Steen Jr., and James Bell are facing charges after a...
Three charged after Upstate gambling house bust
Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.
3-year-old killed in Laurens County crash identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Grand opening of Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard open first Athlete’s Foot in Greenville

Latest News

Kendra Anderson and Erick Riccardo Ortiz-Olvara.
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Power outage causes school in Taylors to dismiss early
Power outage causes school in Taylors to dismiss early
Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and music producer Kenneth Leonard opened The...
Gospel singer Tasha Cobb opens new shoe store in Greenville
FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
FOX Carolina Breaking News Live Streaming