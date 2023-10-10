City launches AccessGVL, OK’s $4 million for roads and other council updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Council approved using millions of dollars for road improvements Monday night. It was a packed agenda but a swift meeting as many items were approved unanimously.

Public space upgrades and safety improvements

The city was recently granted $20 million dollars from the state for road upgrades and safety improvements. Monday, council approved spending $4 million of that on 4 projects:

Cultural Corridor project has been awarded $4,308,901.

Queen Street Bridge Design (Phase 1) project has been awarded for a design contract totaling $130,000.

East North Street Gateway project has been awarded for a design contract totaling $328,000.

Augusta Street Undergrounding design will be completed through an existing undergrounding design contract totaling $166,725.

“We’re spending a couple million dollars on traffic mitigation, what does that mean? We’re pouring money to make sure we can get people in their cars moving safely and quickly through Greenville. We’re also spending 2 in a half million on pedestrian safety—making sure our walker’s, cyclists are safe as they walk through the city,” said Councilman John DeWorken, District 1.

Tattoo and body piercing standards

The one item that gave leaders pause, was the decision to restrict tattoo and piercing businesses to only certain locations under the new development code. Essentially those types of businesses would not be allowed within 300 feet of parks or the Swamp Rabbit Trail, near single family residential districts, detention centers, group living homes or shelters. City staff said that leaves about 175 land parcels eligible for those businesses.

One place they would be allowed is The Village of West Greenville. Councilwoman Lillian Brock-Flemming worries that city planning staff didn’t get enough resident input before designating it an eligible area.

“I’m a little bit concerned West Greenville is being dumped on as far as I’m concerned,” she said. “If it’s okay with the community then it’s fine with me cause they live there, but I just have a problem with this issue right here.”

Other leaders agreed, so they voted to defer the item and give communities time to weigh in.

AccessGVL app

For some people, getting around downtown Greenville is about more than just finding a parking spot and walking where you need to go. There’s a new tool that aims to make getting around easier for people with disabilities.

AccessGVL and it’s now available on the city’s website. The non-profit Greenville CAN and the city’s ADA coordinator have been working to develop the tool for two years. The website will show you parking options and the best and easiest path to reach locations you need. There are also accessibility reports for downtown restaurants to show what accommodations they have. The website can be bookmarked and saved on your phone for you to use on the go.

“Chris [Sparrow] and I are also providing additional guidance to them and assistance as far as how to improve and be more accessible and we’re tracking that behind the scenes. So we can also share with the general public what the restaurants and eventually retailers are doing to make the city more accessible,” said Mike Jank, the city Risk Manager and ADA Coordinator.

Click here to check it out. Once you’ve used the app, the city would like your feedback at https://publicinput.com/AccessGVL.

