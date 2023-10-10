Coroner: At least 1 dead after shooting on Darlington County school’s campus

The latest on this developing situation
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County coroner confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on an adult education school’s campus.

Darlington police were called out at 12:30 p.m. to the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus, which sits on Magnolia Street.

At the school, officers found a man, who was taken to the hospital. The man’s condition has not been released at this point.

Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed to WMBF News at least one person had died as a result of the shooting. Hardee said he is currently on the scene.

“At this time there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area,” Capt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will help the police department with the “active investigation.”

Meanwhile, a secure status that was issued as a result of the shooting has been partially lifted.

The Darlington County School District said elementary schools will be dismissed at the normal time. Darlington Middle School will also release at the normal time. The high schools in the area are still under a secure status until further notice, according to the district.

A secure status means people cannot leave or enter the building.

Law enforcement will be at the schools to help with dismissal, the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

