Crews respond to mill fire in Pelzer
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire Dispatch said crews were called to a mill fire in Pelzer Tuesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:23 a.m. for a fire at the Old Gerber Mill located at Lebby Street and Courtney Street.
No injuries were reported.
Dispatch said the scene has been cleared.
