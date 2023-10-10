Crews respond to mill fire in Pelzer

Crews respond to mill fire in Pelzer
Crews respond to mill fire in Pelzer(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire Dispatch said crews were called to a mill fire in Pelzer Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:23 a.m. for a fire at the Old Gerber Mill located at Lebby Street and Courtney Street.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatch said the scene has been cleared.

