Deputies to intensify traffic enforcement on Highway 25 after community concerns

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies will intensify their traffic enforcement efforts along Highway 25 this week after receiving complaints from the community.

Deputies said the change is in response to complaints they received about speeding and crashes along the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 25.

According to deputies, they plan to target violations such as speeding, aggressive driving, improper lane changes and following other vehicles too closely.

Officials stated that deputies will be placed along different areas along Highway 25 starting on October 11, 2023. Anyone with information regarding drivers operating in an unsafe way is asked to call 911.

