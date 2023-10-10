Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

Kendra Anderson and Erick Riccardo Ortiz-Olvara.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Kendra Anderson left a house on Montague Circle at around 1 a.m. on October 8.

She is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said she is believed to be in the presence of a man named Erick Riccardo Ortiz-Olvara.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

