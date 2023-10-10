Loved ones to hold candlelight vigil for Upstate woman missing for 3 years

Family and community members will come together Tuesday night to hold a candlelight vigil for an Upstate woman who has been missing for three years.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and community members will come together Tuesday night to hold a candlelight vigil for an Upstate woman who has been missing for three years.

Jorden Nebling was reported missing on Oct. 20, 2020 and has not been seen since.

Deputies have not charged anyone in this case, however, they have looked into Nebling’s ex-boyfriend was previously charged with murder in another case.

The vigil will be held at 2808 Greer Highway in Marietta at 6 p.m.

Loved ones say the vigil will be a time to share memories of Nebling and call for more answers in her case.

