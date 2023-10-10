Man arrested after having inappropriate conversations with kids online, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that revealed him engaging in inappropriate conversations with kids.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies started an investigation back in May which led to the arrest of Shawn Sills.

Deputies said they were able to gather enough evidence showing Sills engaged in several inappropriate conversations with children online.

Sills is facing criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

He was arrested and remains in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.