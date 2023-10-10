One person airlifted to hospital following reported shooting in Macon Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man with “critical injuries” on Monday.

Deputies said they responded to a house in the Iotla community around 10 a.m. to serve a civil paper.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the residence, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Deputies stated that they quickly located the victim and took the suspect into custody. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to help investigate the crime scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the suspect or the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Wake Up Weather, Sunday
Frost possible again tonight with more chilly temps on the way
Child dies in crash in Laurens Co.
3-year-old killed in Laurens County crash identified
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history
Officials searching for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee
Body recovered during search for missing kayaker on Lake Jocassee

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner’s office continue investigation of 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
Generic crime scene
Suspects barricades themself inside Black Mountain hotel following chase, officers responding
RAPIDO is an acronym helping educate the Hispanic community about signs of stroke
R.A.P.I.D.O helping Hispanic-Latino community learn the signs of a stroke
Little brother of fallen officer becomes honorary deputy WHNS
Little brother of fallen Easley officer made honorary Greenville Co. deputy
Mindful Monday with Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Mindful Monday with Tasha Cobbs Leonard