One person airlifted to hospital following reported shooting in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man with “critical injuries” on Monday.

Deputies said they responded to a house in the Iotla community around 10 a.m. to serve a civil paper.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the residence, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Deputies stated that they quickly located the victim and took the suspect into custody. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to help investigate the crime scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the suspect or the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

