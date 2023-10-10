Piedmont Interstate Fair returns to Spartanburg

Piedmont Interstate Fair returns to Spartanburg
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Interstate Fair is returning to Spartanburg for a week of thrill rides, fair food, contests, exhibit halls. animals galore and free musical entertainment every night.

The fair will run Tuesday, Oct. 10 until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

  • Tuesday through Friday gates open 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturday gates will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Sunday gates will open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets at the gate range from $10 to $20 depending on the day.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

