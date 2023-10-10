Pile-up crash cleared on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a pile-up crash caused a major backup on the interstate in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.

The crash was located along I-85 southbound near exit 66.

FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott says officials on scene tell him there were more than 10 cars involved.

At the time, crews were only allowing traffic to flow through right lane.

The crash has since been cleared and the interstate has been opened back up.

