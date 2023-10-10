Power outage causes school in Taylors to dismiss early

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A power outage in Taylors is causing a school to dismiss early on Tuesday.

Duke Energy is reported 1,514 customers without power around Brushy Creek Road as of 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown but the estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m.

Prince of Peace Catholic School said due to the loss of power on campus, school will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and the 12n Mass has been canceled.

MORE NEWS: Piedmont Interstate Fair returns to Spartanburg

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.