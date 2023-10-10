Rain chances on the rise along with mild fall weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday remains dry ahead of increasing rain chances by Wednesday night with unsettled weather continuing into the weekend followed by a cool down.

Tuesday see the highs rebound to highs in the low to mid 70s in the mountains, around normal daytime highs while the Upstate is just a touch above normal, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s mainly sunny with few more clouds building in during the afternoon. Watch for the breeze to kick up in the Upstate with gusts over 20 mph possible on and off through the day.

today (today)

Wednesday’s rain chances are coming into better focus with short-range models showing a decent shot at some rain in the Upstate. A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico combines with a front slowly moving north toward the Gulf Coast. This pushes rain into the Southeast during the day on Wednesday. The models show the rain surging north into the Upstate late Wednesday with a few spotty showers across the southern Upstate Wednesday evening and into the early overnight hours. The rain ramps up into Thursday morning with most of the Upstate waking up to widespread showers to kick off the day. We may even see some rain in the far southern mountains, but central and north mountains look to miss out on this rain chance. Throughout the morning, the rain moves out drying from the northwest to the southeast, returning in a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

Rain possible in the Upstate Thursday AM (Fox Carolina)

Another chance for rain returns for late week. The timing is not for certain yet on when the highest chance for rain occurs as models are not in agreement and are changing daily. For now, plan for rain chances to increase Friday at some point as a cold front moves through the area and potentially continuing into Saturday. It doesn’t look to be a washout but scattered showers are likely at some point during this time frame.

Cold front moves through late week (Fox Carolina)

The rain chances for Thursday morning in the Upstate have the potential to bring some beneficial rain to the area, helping to push rainfall totals to a quarter of an inch to around an inch by the end of the week. With the mountains only getting scattered rain chances for Friday and Saturday, around a tenth of an inch is expected. In no case is it the drought busting rain we need, but at this point, every little drop helps.

Picking up .1" to 1" of rain this week (Fox Carolina)

Cooler air returns behind the cold front, with temperatures once again dropping to below normal. Highs tumble from the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s in the Upstate and the upper 50s in the mountains.

10° drop from Saturday to Sunday (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.