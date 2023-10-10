Sprouts Farmers Market opens another location in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, opened a new location in Greenville.

Sprouts Farmers Market celebrated the opening of the North Hills Shopping Center location which is located near the corner of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

The Sprouts at the North Hills Shopping Center will offer a wide assortment of products, including fresh seasonal produce, custom-cut meats, vitamins and supplements, ready-to-eat meals, dietary options such as gluten-free or paleo, and thousands of other natural, organic, non-GMO, vegan and plant-based products.

This will be the second Sprouts location in the Upstate with the first being in Simpsonville on Woodruff Road.

“Sprouts’ commitment to positively impact the neighborhoods where its customers and team members live aligns with our vision to improve the quality of shopping experiences for the surrounding community,” said George S. Dewey IV, president and CEO of Aston Properties. “We’re excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to the North Hills Shopping Center and we look forward to working with their team.”

The store is expected to open in 2024.

