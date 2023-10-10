Student killed in shooting on Darlington County school campus, district says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A student lost his life while on a Darlington County school campus.

The Darlington County School District said a student was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along Magnolia Street.

The student’s name has not been released at this point by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Darlington police were called out at 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired where they found a man shot.

The student was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was requested by the Darlington Police Department to help with the investigation.

At the time of the shooting, the school district placed all district buildings and schools in the area on a secure status, which meant that no one could enter or leave the buildings. It was lifted at all schools for dismissal.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation. The loss of a young person is heart-wrenching,” said Dr. Tim Newman, DCSD superintendent. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our student. We are grateful for our law enforcement officers who responded to the situation. We are also grateful for our school staff who responded quickly to secure our buildings.”

The Darlington Police Department said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

