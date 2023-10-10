Upstate men facing charges after child sexual abuse material discovered

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two Upstate men were recently charged after investigators discovered child sexual abuse material.

Officials said tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to both suspects, 24-year-old Justin Chandler of Easley and 54-year-old Robert Daniels Jr. of Liberty.

According to officials, Chandler was taken into custody on September 27 and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials stated that Daniels was taken into custody on October 6 and charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In total, Daniels faces up to 200 years in prison, and Chandler faces up to 20.

