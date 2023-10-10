Upstate woman from Israel reacts to war, terrorist attacks

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meital Avtalion moved with her family from Israel to the Upstate a few years ago but still has many friends and family in the country and woke up to their phone calls on Saturday.

“I was very scared, and I was in shock,” she said.

That was her first reaction when she heard about the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

“I wasn’t believing the pictures I was seeing, the stories I started receiving,” said Avtalion.

When Avtalion lived in Israel, threats of missiles, bombings, and stabbings were an unfortunate part of daily life, but nothing like what is happening now.

“I don’t think that even what we are used to already is supposed to happen there, but now it’s like what’s going on. It’s like another level,” Avtalion said.

The death toll continues to rise. Women, children, and seniors are being kidnapped, and terrorists are coming into Israel by land, air, and sea.

“The terror, all over us, we have to stop it. So I think the world needs to understand it, and I think that (Israel) need to stop it. To do whatever it takes, however long that it’s going to take, and just stop it,” said Avtalion.

It’s a country that has changed from when Avtalion visited a few months ago. Family members tell her nobody is on the street, and the schools are closed.

“People are starting to buy groceries like in panic,” she said.

For now, the Israeli native has to keep tabs on her family and friends through phone calls and news reports.

“I have guilt that I’m here and my family is there, but no, I don’t want my kids to live in a place that they are always being attacked by terrorists that the only thing they want is to kill,” Avtalion said.

Avtalion says that she and her family want Israel to live in peace, and the country is willing to fight for that.

“We have a big enemy now, and it’s not just Israel that needs to deal with them because it’s happening there. It will happen all over as I see it,” she said.

