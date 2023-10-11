Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

Latest News

A memorial for Harambe set up on Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge over I-385, which has been...
City to change ‘Harambe Memorial Bridge’ after rogue Google Maps update
Generic police lights
Man arrested after firing several shots in yard near daycare center, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death
A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly...
Woman’s husband might be among bodies at funeral home under investigation