Crews respond after trash fire becomes out of control in Powdersville

Fire in Powdersville
Fire in Powdersville(Powdersville Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fires Department announced that crews responded Tuesday afternoon after a trash fire grew out of control in Powdersville.

Officials said they responded to the James Road at around 1:55 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, the Three and Twenty Fire Department, Wren Fire Department, West Pelzer Fire Department, and Piercetown Fire Department also responded to the area to help.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

