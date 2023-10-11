Crews responding to gas leak in Asheville parking lot
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews are responding to a gas leak in a parking lot Wednesday morning.
According to the department, a four inch gas line in the middle of a parking lot off Orchard Road had been hit.
Officials said no structures in this area are at risk.
MORE NEWS: Chief: Man fires at officers during Seneca standoff
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.