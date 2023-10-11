Crews searching after plane goes missing near Paris Mountain

First responders went on a search for the small twin-engine plane in the area of Highway F and...
First responders went on a search for the small twin-engine plane in the area of Highway F and Rugged Acres Lane Saturday night after it went down.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Park Fire Department said crews responded to Paris Mountain State Park after a plane went missing in the area Tuesday night.

Officials said crews responded to the area at around 9:00 p.m. after a control tower received that a small plane was experiencing engine failure and possibly going down.

According to officials, they have been unable to confirm whether or not the plane crashed. However, the aircraft remains missing as they have been unable to make contact with the pilot.

Officials stated that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office used drones and a helicopter to search the area, but they were unable to find anything.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 911. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Pile-up crash causing major backup on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Pile-up crash clears on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Left to right: Zina Phillps, Leonard Steen Jr., and James Bell are facing charges after a...
Three charged after Upstate gambling house bust

Latest News

Couple Honored for Impacting Lives
Couple Honored for Impacting Lives
ReGenesis pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg
ReGenesis Health Care opens first retail pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg
Fire in Powdersville
Crews respond after trash fire becomes out of control in Powdersville
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Police searching for car possibly involved in Darlington Co. school campus shooting