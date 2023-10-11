Crews searching after plane goes missing near Paris Mountain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Park Fire Department said crews responded to Paris Mountain State Park after a plane went missing in the area Tuesday night.

Officials said crews responded to the area at around 9:00 p.m. after a control tower received that a small plane was experiencing engine failure and possibly going down.

According to officials, they have been unable to confirm whether or not the plane crashed. However, the aircraft remains missing as they have been unable to make contact with the pilot.

Officials stated that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office used drones and a helicopter to search the area, but they were unable to find anything.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 911. We will update this story as officials release new details.

